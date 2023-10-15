Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, Doc Hammer, Jackson Publick, NYCC, nycc 2023, venture bros

Venture Bros: Jackson Publick Shuts Down Adult Swim Return Rumors

Jackson Publick shut down rumblings that Adult Swim was interested in more Venture Bros. and that it was now up to him and Doc Hammer.

So, here's the interesting thing about Jackson Publick & Doc Hammer's The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, the film finale to the beloved animated series. Much like the mysteries surrounding the original series, "Baboon Heart" seems to be the closing chapter of a book that no one wants to admit they want to be closed – for whatever reason. Or, at least sharing the reason why that "book" is closing. As you can check out for yourselves in a minute, the duo has been on record as being open to a return to the show's universe ("We left for reasons that were out of our control. Would we do it again? Sure": Hammer). And then we have this weekend's New York Comic Con event, where apparently it was put out there during the "Titmouse Inc. — We Make Cartoons!" panel that Adult Swim was open for more "Venture Bros" and that the ball was back in Publick & Hammer's court (to use a tired sports cliche). That made its way onto social media – where Publick made sure to clarify how things stand from their perspectives. "If any word of this was true, we'd be making 'The Venture Bros.' right now and probably would have been at NYCC to say so," Publick posted in a retweet of the panel report.

Here's a look at Publick's post from earlier today – followed by a look back at what Publick & Hammer had to share about changes that had to be made for the film and the duo being open to returning:

If any word of this was true, we'd be making The Venture Bros. right now, and probably would have been at NYCC to say so. https://t.co/bMqBf6qeH4 — Jackson Publick (@jacksonpublick) October 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Venture Bros. Duo on S08/Film Changes, Show's Future

"A lot of what Hank was going through was part of my plan [for season 8]. We weren't gonna see Hank until, like, the third episode of the season, he was gonna be missing. We would've had him on the road for a season, and he would have really done the 'High Fidelity' thing of looking up what he imagined to be his old girlfriends; he was gonna bother the mail lady again, and he was gonna bother Mary Lou Retton because he had a poster of her and got his first erection watching 'Mary Lou's Flip Flop Shop,'" Publick shared during an interview with Polygon. "Everybody's starting points in the film matched with what we were going to do with the season, and then everything went in a whole new direction." As for this truly being the end, it doesn't sound like that's the case – at least from Hammer & Publick's perspective. But if it is? That's okay, too. "It is so sad, we love the show. We left for reasons that were out of our control. Would we do it again? Sure. If we never do it again, everything is fine," Hammer shared. "We love the show more than our fans do, which seems ridiculous, but we do."

In The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr. Venture's blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage—it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures' world to order… or end it once and for all.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart brings back the voice talents of James Urbaniak (The Fabelmans) as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch (Superjail!) as Hank Venture, and Doc Hammer (The Venture Bros.) as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch.

The series finale film also stars Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos) as Mantilla, Clancy Brown (John Wick 4) as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman (Up Here) as Snoopy, Hal Lublin (Welcome to Night Vale) as Clayton, Jane Lynch (Glee) as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah (Spinning Gold) as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi (New Amsterdam) as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons (Whiplash) as Ben, and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) as The Alchemist. Hammer & Publick wrote and executive produced the film, with Publik directing.

