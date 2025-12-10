Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: Very Young Frankenstein, Young Frankenstein

Very Young Frankenstein "Really Fun Shoot": Nanjiani on Series Status

As much as Mel Brooks is revisiting his most popular IPs like Hulu's History of the World Part II and MGM's upcoming untitled Spaceballs sequel, fans are still eagerly awaiting whether FX is going to commit Very Young Frankenstein to a full series beyond the pilot. At Amazon MGM Studios' premiere of Fallout season two, star Kumail Nanjiani provided some insight to Deadline Hollywood, even if it was largely a non-update on the proposed series.

Very Young Frankenstein Star Kumail Nanjiani on Current Status of FX Spinoff Series

When asked if Very Young Frankenstein has gone beyond the pilot phase, "I think we're still waiting to hear if it's going to series, shooting (the pilot) was really fun. I've been friends with (star) Zach (Galifianakis) for a very long time," Nanjiani said. "I've been friends with Taika (Waititi) for a long time. I never really worked with either of them aside from that commercial with Taika, but I never worked with Zach. I've opened on the road for him years ago. I loved the original movie, and I've been a fan of those guys. It was a really fun shoot."

Joining Galifianakis and Nanjiani as part of the ensemble cast for the FX pilot are Dolly Wells, Spencer House, Nikki Crawford, and Cary Elwes, who plays the President of the US. As the plot remains under wraps, Very Young Frankenstein is the fourth live-action revisit of a Brooks film after Universal and Sony's The Producers remake in 2005, Hulu's 2023 miniseries History of the World Part II, and MGM's upcoming Spaceballs 2. The original film starred Gene Wilder and Peter Boyle as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") and the Monster, respectively. Frederick is the grandson of Victor Frankenstein, who also works with Igor (Marty Feldman), pronounced "Eye-gor," who is the grandson of Victor's assistant, also named Igor. The film also starred Teri Garr, Cloris Leachman, Kenneth Mars, Madeline Kahn, and Gene Hackman.

