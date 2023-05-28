Victory for House of Black at AEW Double or Nothing 🚨House of Black keeps their undefeated streak alive as they take down The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn at AEW Double or Nothing! Find out more👉

Hey everyone! 💁‍♂️ Thanks for joining The Chadster😎 for this unbiased coverage of AEW Double or Nothing🤬. Can you believe AEW had the audacity💢 to book this PPV on the same week as WWE Night of Champions? 🤦‍♂️ Unbelievable! Now, get ready for an objective take on the worst match you've ever seen🤢, featuring The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, and The House of Black🔮 at AEW Double or Nothing!

The Acclaimed definitely dominated the entrance portion of the match, with Max Caster adding extra verses to his usual rap🎤. Auughh man! So unfair!😭 They made an disrespectful comment about Malakai Black wearing blackface because of his makeup🖤, clearly taking a shot at WWE legend Triple H, who has actually worn blackface. But that wasn't enough, he just had to reference House of Black member Buddy Matthews' girlfriend, WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, and her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio! Is there no care for WWE copyrights anymore?🤬

Now, when it came to the match, it was The House of Black who dominated, winning to remain undefeated🏆 with Malakai Black pinning Billy Gunn. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

It's absolutely disgusting😡 that a wrestler who literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back🔪 to join AEW can be rewarded by getting the pin over a former WWE legend. What a disgrace to wrestling! AEW will never live up to anything WWE does🎭.

Don't worry, dear readers, The Chadster🤓 will continue monitoring this PPV👀 to keep tabs on Tony Khan's disrespectful antics😖. So check back later to find out what he's up to!💻

