Victory Road Results – Susie Pays the Price for Kylie's Friendship

The penultimate match of Impact Wrestling's Victory Road event is here. Bleeding Cool has been bringing you live coverage of the show all night, so why stop now?!

Susie comes to the ring with Kylie Rae. Kylie eventually coaxes Susie to the ring, at which point Deonna Purrazzo comes out. Kimber Lee, who is apparently Deonna's full-time lackey now, comes out with her. This is the eighth match of Victory Road, and it's for the Knockouts Championship.

Victory Road Results Part 8 – Susie vs. Deonna Purrazzo

The story here is that Kylie Rae is the number one contender for the Knockouts Championship, which Deonna Purrazzo has. Susie has been Kylie's best friend in Impact, but Kylie doesn't know that Susie is really Su Yung, who is suffering from amnesia. But Susie has been showing flashes of being Su Yung for weeks. Meanwhile, she has a title match, and Kylie, as a loyal friend, is here to support her even though she's got her own shot at Victory Road. Purrazzo, for her part, is just your standard super arrogant heel champ.

Purazzo starts off the match by bullying Susie.

Josh Matthews points out that Deonna Purrazzo named her double fujiwara armbar The Venus di Milo, which he says is "a famous painting."

"It's not a painting. It's a statue. It's a statue with no arms," interjects a frustrated Madison Rayne, who explains that it symbolizes Deonna ripping off her opponents' arms. That's actually pretty smart. Also, Josh Matthews is an idiot.

Also, it should be named after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.

Also, why was Venus di Milo, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, named after a statue when all the other Turtles were named after artists?

But I digress. I'm supposed to be covering Victory Road here. Sorry.

Purrazzo mostly has the upper hand in this match… until Susie starts acting more like Su Yung.

But Purrazzo escapes a Panic Switch and gets the armbar on (I think it's just the Rings of Saturn). The ref calls it in favor of Purrazzo.

Kimber Lee and Deonna Purrazzo jump Kimber Lee after the match. They give her a vicious beat down as a preview of Bound for Glory. Purrazzo gets a chair, puts it on Susie's arm, and stomps on it off the top rope. Afterward, Madison Rayne suggests Susie will be missing to recover.

There was no other way that match was gonna end. The big match is Kylie vs. Deonna at Bound for Glory, and Susie was destined to be the sacrificial lamb here.

Well, there's just one match left, the main event. Thanks for using Bleeding Cool to get your Impact Wrestling results. Keep checking back for the final match of Victory Road!