Vikings: Valhalla Season 3: Netflix Releases Preview for Final Season

Here's a preview of Netflix's final season of Showrunner Jeb Stuart's Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, and Leo Suter-starring Vikings: Valhalla.

In one week, the third season of series creator, showrunner & EP Jeb Stuart's Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, and Leo Suter-starring Vikings: Valhalla hits our screens for its epic eight-episode final run – and now, we have a sneak preview to pass along. Jumping ahead seven years from the second season finale, Freydis is now the undisputed leader of pagan Jomsborg, and Leif and Harald have achieved glory in Constantinople. But greater challenges lie ahead in order for each to achieve their ultimate destiny – including one final battle.

In the following clip, it's the eve of battle with no turning back – a time to make peace with the lives they've lived… before Death comes for one of them:

"One of you will die today. And that death should mean something" ⚔️ Vikings: Valhalla returns July 11th pic.twitter.com/T4ZG2gxgFT — Vikings Valhalla (@NetflixValhalla) July 3, 2024 Show Full Tweet

With the third and final season set to hit Netflix screens on July 11th, check out the official trailer for Vikings: Valhalla above and an updated image gallery below:

"I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald, and Freydis. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today and we have done just that. I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they'll be excited by all the new heights that we've taken these heroes. When we started this project five years ago, I worked hard with this incredible cast and crew to craft a journey that we all hoped would be satisfying," said Stuart in a statement back in October 2023 when the news was first announced. "Of course, with real historical figures, there are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored, but it made sense story-wise for our Leif, Freydis, and Harald's voyages to end with our third season. And we really cannot wait for the fans to see the conclusion of this chapter of history."

Joining Corlett, Gustavsson, and Suter in the cast of the MGM Television-produced Vikings: Valhalla is Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Goran Visnjic, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Pollyanna McIntosh, Soren Pilmark, Bradley James, Hayat Kamille, Marcin Dorocinski, and Sofya Lebedeva. Along with serving as showrunner, Stuart also executive-produces – along with Morgan O'Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri also executive producing.

