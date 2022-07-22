Vince McMahon Announces Retirement from WWE; Releases Statement

Only hours after it was confirmed that Paul Levesque (Triple H) would resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations for the WWE, previous CEO & Chairman Vince McMahon made it official: "At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together." The announcement ends speculation that was more about when (and how) it would happen as opposed to if it would happen and comes a little more than a month after McMahon stepped down as Chairman & CEO of the wrestling company (though still involved in the creative side) over newly-disclosed past payments for inappropriate behavior, and Stephanie McMahon accepted the position of interim CEO and interim chairwoman.

Here's a look at McMahon's tweet from earlier this afternoon making the announcement, followed by the text of his full statement:

As I approach 77 years old, I feel it's time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Throughout the years, it's been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment. I hold the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world who have liked, currently like, and sometimes even love our form of Sports Entertainment. Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always. I am extremely confident in the continued success of WWE, and I leave our company in the capable hands of an extraordinary group of Superstars, employees, and executives – in particular, both Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan. As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their guidance and support through the years. Then. Now. Forever. Together.