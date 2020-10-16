Vince McMahon Cancel's Large Adult Son's Raw Underground Fight Club

For months, Vince McMahon's large adult son, Shane McMahon, has been hosting an underground fight club backstage at WWE Raw. Called Raw Underground, the fight club took place in a dark room with a wrestling ring with no ropes. Many superstars from both Raw and Smackdown competing, along with NXT wrestlers and trainees surrounding the ring and sometimes getting the crap beaten out of them by more established stars. It's unknown how Shane was able to keep the fight club secret from his daddy for so long or whether his daddy was simply tolerating it for a while, but it looks like Vince has finally had enough and canceled Raw Underground.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports:

Raw Underground for right now is considered done. At first it was dropped because of the COVID breakout and fear the extras who are in the crowd may have been exposed so it was shut down for a few weeks. But almost everyone who was part of that breakup is now back. Then again most were back either this week or last and this week with the draft it wouldn't have fit as easily. There was fear that bringing all those people, both the wrestlers and the people they used as the audience, to Raw tapings could start a spread to the Raw roster and the idea is to keep NXT talent away from Raw and Smackdown talent as much as possible.

It's unknown what Shane will do next, now that his daddy has shut down Raw Underground. Maybe Shane could hook up with another famous large adult son and family friend, Donald Trump Jr., and restart Raw Underground in the basement of his daddy's home, where the lease is probably going to be up soon anyway. We'll keep you posted as this story develops.