Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, vision, WandaVision

Vision: Faran Tahir Reportedly Reprising "Iron Man" Role for Series

Faran Tahir is reportedly reprising his role as terrorist leader Raza in Marvel Television's upcoming Paul Bettany-starring Vision series.

Though we don't know much about what it might end up being about, the news going on behind the scenes of Marvel Television's upcoming third chapter in the "WandaVision" trilogy has sparked our interest. It was back in May 2024 when we learned that Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard) had been tapped to serve as showrunner on the Paul Bettany-starring Vision series. Three months later, the news hit that James Spader (The Blacklist) is reprising his role as the voice of robotic big bad Ultron (from 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron) for a father/son reunion of sorts. Not long after, the news hit that Matalas would reunite with "Picard" star Todd Stashwick (Starfleet Captain Liam Shaw) – reportedly set to play an assassin out to capture Vision and his technology. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Faran Tahir will reprise his role as terrorist leader Raza, head of the 10 Rings who tried to kill Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) in 2008's Iron Man.

Vision: Paul Bettany's Previous Updates

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter during the L.A. premiere of his new film in October 2024, Bettany confirmed that filming is still on track to start in early 2025 – but that wasn't all. "We're cooking up something that I'm really excited about," Bettany added before joking that he had to stop there out of fear of spoilers: "Snitches end up in ditches." Here's a clip of the interview where Bettany offers an update on the MCU series:

During an interview with Esquire back in March 2021, Bettany made it clear that he was enjoying his time with Marvel Studios and the MCU and saw himself playing the Vision for some time to come. "I've heard it said, often by people who have not seen the films, that these Marvel superhero movies are always the same. And they're really not. They're self-consciously different. There's this idea from people who haven't seen them [and] who remember superhero movies from the '80s and whatever that the success has been in repeating a formula," Bettany said during the interview defending the diversity of themes and approaches in the MCU. "The success has been that they're made by fans who love this incredibly rich source material. We managed to make a TV show that celebrates the golden era of American television and is also about grief. I think that's fucking funny and weird and a great thing to be a part of," the actor added, explaining what sets WandaVision apart from other parts of the MCU.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!