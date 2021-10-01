Viz Media & Rooster Teeth Release The Art of gen:LOCK This October

Viz Media and Rooster Teeth announced The Art of gen:LOCK from New York Times bestselling author Daniel Wallace will be released on October 12th ahead of the show's Season 2 Premiere. Originating in 2016, the book will unravel the many layers of creative decisions in the development of characters, technology, weapons, and environments. Fans will discover these decisions resulted in a perfect balance of stylization and sci-fi realism.

Viz Media and Rooster Teeth Release The Art of gen:LOCK in October
Page from "The Art of gen:LOCK" courtesy of Viz Media

gen:LOCK is a CGI animated series heavily influenced by Japanese mecha anime, and could be said to be another of Rooster Teeth's anime-infused animated series after RWBY. The series became an instant hit with its dystopian narrative and an all-star cast of voices and award-winning actors, including executive producer and voice of Julian Chase, Michael B. Jordan, and Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams. Fifty years in the future, protagonist Julian Chase joins a group of discordant test subjects and becomes the world's last hope in the war between The Polity and The Union. Team gen:LOCK must sacrifice everything and pilot a new form of weaponized neuroscience, Holons. Season 2 will premiere on HBO Max this fall and have an exclusive 90-day run on the service. After the 90-day window on HBO Max, the series will be available on Rooster Teeth's FIRST subscription-streaming service.

"Rooster Teeth has some of the most passionate and dedicated animation fans," said Ryan P. Hall, Head of Rooster Teeth Studios & executive producer of the series. "The Art of gen:LOCK is meant to give back to the fans and explore the gen:LOCK universe in ways beyond what we see on-screen."

The hardcover companion to the hit animated mecha series will be available to purchase on October 12 for $30.00 from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Bookshop.org, RightStuf, and Walmart. The 160-page book will offer an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the show, including concept sketches; beautiful full-color artwork; insightful commentary from artists, animators, producers, and writers; and notes about the development of the series that won't be found anywhere else.

Page from "The Art of gen:LOCK" courtesy of Viz Media
About Adi Tantimedh

Adi Tantimedh is a filmmaker, screenwriter and novelist. He wrote radio plays for the BBC Radio, “JLA: Age of Wonder” for DC Comics, “Blackshirt” for Moonstone Books, and “La Muse” for Big Head Press. Most recently, he wrote “Her Nightly Embrace”, “Her Beautiful Monster” and “Her Fugitive Heart”, a trilogy of novels featuring a British-Indian private eye published by Atria Books, a division Simon & Schuster.
