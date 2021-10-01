Viz Media & Rooster Teeth Release The Art of gen:LOCK This October

Viz Media and Rooster Teeth announced The Art of gen:LOCK from New York Times bestselling author Daniel Wallace will be released on October 12th ahead of the show's Season 2 Premiere. Originating in 2016, the book will unravel the many layers of creative decisions in the development of characters, technology, weapons, and environments. Fans will discover these decisions resulted in a perfect balance of stylization and sci-fi realism.

gen:LOCK is a CGI animated series heavily influenced by Japanese mecha anime, and could be said to be another of Rooster Teeth's anime-infused animated series after RWBY. The series became an instant hit with its dystopian narrative and an all-star cast of voices and award-winning actors, including executive producer and voice of Julian Chase, Michael B. Jordan, and Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams. Fifty years in the future, protagonist Julian Chase joins a group of discordant test subjects and becomes the world's last hope in the war between The Polity and The Union. Team gen:LOCK must sacrifice everything and pilot a new form of weaponized neuroscience, Holons. Season 2 will premiere on HBO Max this fall and have an exclusive 90-day run on the service. After the 90-day window on HBO Max, the series will be available on Rooster Teeth's FIRST subscription-streaming service.

"Rooster Teeth has some of the most passionate and dedicated animation fans," said Ryan P. Hall, Head of Rooster Teeth Studios & executive producer of the series. "The Art of gen:LOCK is meant to give back to the fans and explore the gen:LOCK universe in ways beyond what we see on-screen."

The hardcover companion to the hit animated mecha series will be available to purchase on October 12 for $30.00 from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Bookshop.org, RightStuf, and Walmart. The 160-page book will offer an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the show, including concept sketches; beautiful full-color artwork; insightful commentary from artists, animators, producers, and writers; and notes about the development of the series that won't be found anywhere else.