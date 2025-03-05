Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Julia May Jonas, Vladimir

Vladimir: Rachel Weisz Set to Star, EP Netflix Limited Series Adapt

Rachel Weisz will star and executive produce Vladimir, a limited series adapted from Julia May Jonas' novel that Netflix just greenlit.

Vladimir is adapted from Julia May Jonas' provocative novel about obsession and secrets.

20th Television and Netflix collaborate with showrunner Kate Robin on this adaptation.

Series explores a woman professor's obsession amid her husband's scandalous investigation.

Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers and The Favourite). Netflix has officially greenlighted Vladimir, a limited series starring and executive-produced by(Dead Ringers and The Favourite). Julia May Jonas created the series based on her novel of the same name. Nobody Wants This studio 20th Television executive produces with Kate Robin, who serves as showrunner, as well as Sharon Horgan and Jason Winer created the series based on her novel of the same name. Nobody Wants This studio 20th Television executive produces with, who serves as showrunner, as well asand

As a woman's (Weisz) life unravels, she becomes obsessed with her captivating new colleague. Full of sexy secrets and dark humor, the series is about what happens when a woman goes hell-bent on turning her fantasies into reality. Vladimir has been described as "a provocative, razor-sharp, and timely debut novel about a beloved English professor facing a slew of accusations against her professor husband by former students—a situation that becomes more complicated when she herself develops an obsession of her own…

"When I was a child, I loved old men, and I could tell that they also loved me." And so we are introduced to our narrator, who's "a work of art in herself" (The Washington Post): a popular English professor whose charismatic husband at the same small liberal arts college is under investigation for his inappropriate relationships with his former students. The couple have long had a mutual understanding when it comes to their extra-marital pursuits, but with these new allegations, life has become far less comfortable for them both. And when our narrator becomes increasingly infatuated with Vladimir—a celebrated, married young novelist who's just arrived on campus—their tinder box world comes dangerously close to exploding. The series is definitely part of the "playing middle-aged women who behave badly" phase of Weisz's career.

"With Kate Robin's expertise in crafting layered, darkly comedic female stories, a script that deftly examines the complexity of attraction and moral ambiguities, and the incomparable Rachel Weisz leading the cast, this project is a powerhouse collaboration of talented women," said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix's VP, Comedy Series. "We can't wait for our fans to be as obsessed with 'Vladimir' as we are."

