VP Kamala Harris Joins Stephen Colbert for Tonight's "The Late Show"

Vice President Kamala Harris will be checking in with late-night host Stephen Colbert during tonight's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to the pop culture scene in a very big way. In the past twenty-four hours, VP Harris has shut down speculation that she was considering a run for Governor of California and announced a new book, Simon & Schuster's 107 Days, a look back at her 2024 presidential campaign. And now, she's set to join late-night host Stephen Colbert tonight during CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (11:35 pm-12:37 am, ET/PT) for what we feel will be a very headline-making interview. Anyone get the feeling that Trump's going to be a topic?

Along with the video above, here's a look back at the last time VP Harris checked in for a one-on-one with Colbert, followed by Colbert's reaction to Trump celebrating "The Late Show" getting canceled:

Colbert Responds to Trump Over "Late Show" End: "Go F*** Yourself"

Shortly after the news broke that CBS was canceling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and abandoning "The Late Show" franchise for the foreseeable future, Donald Trump found time to celebrate Stephen Colbert losing his gig in May 2026 (in-between the swollen ankles, forgetting he appointed the same Fed Chair that he now wants to fire, and doing everything possible to distract us from his connections to "The Epstein Files"). The POtuS claimed Colbert's "talent was even less than his ratings" (even though Trump appeared on the late-night talk show), and that Jimmy Kimmel was the next to go (and even taking a shot at Jimmy Fallon, calling him "the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show" while not actually naming him).

During the opening of his first new show since last week's news, Colbert didn't pull any punches with his response to Trump during his opening. After getting everyone up to speed on what Trump had to say, Colbert said, "How dare you, sir? Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism?" Looking into the "Eloquence Cam," Colbert continued, "Go f**k yourself." After the crowd rained down its approval, Colbert addressed what Trump had to say about Kimmel losing his late-night gig, joking that he had no interest in sharing the headlines. "Absolutely not, Kimmel. I am the martyr. There's only room for one on this cross, and I gotta tell you, the view is fantastic from up here," he shared.

