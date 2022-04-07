Walker: Check Out Images & Overview for Jensen Ackles-Directed S02E14

If you've been following our coverage of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker then you know that Padalecki's Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles (The Boys) is directing next week's S02E14 "No Such Thing As Fair Play"(written by Katherine Alyse). While he was filming, Padalecki and the crew had some fun "reminding" Ackles of all of the various personas he's had and still has in his life (starting here and ending here). Now we're getting a chance to preview if that "identity crisis" was worth it with a look at the official preview images for next week's chapter. And as we learned previously when the episode overview was released, SPN fans can look forward to a guest appearance by the band Kansas ("Carry On (Wayward Son)")

Walker Season 2 Episode 14 "No Such Thing As Fair Play": JENSEN ACKLES DIRECTS AND A SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY KANSAS – Cordell (Padalecki) and the Walker family carry on with a day at the Rangers fair, but it's not all fun and games when Cassie (Ashley Reyes) runs into familiar faces from her past. Meanwhile, Abeline (Molly Hagan) attempts to clear the air with Geri (Odette Annable) and Colton (Jalen Thomas Brooks) tries a new approach with Stella (Violet Brinson). Ackles directed the episode written by Alyse.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.