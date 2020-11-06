Walker: Chris Labadie Joins Cast of The CW, Jared Padalecki Series

Even with Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) and The CW's reimagining of the popular Chuck Norris-starring series Walker, Texas Ranger hitting our screens starting January 21, 2021, and a teaser promo already released (see below), that doesn't mean the show's done expanding the cast. On Friday, the network announced that Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile) is joining the cast in a recurring role opposite Padalecki on Walker, from Rideback and CBS Studios.

Labadie will play Jordan, a hardened, tough ex-con who is in the Green Thumb and Grace program – and he's also involved in a heroin smuggling operation. He's a smarmy guy who knows how to get under Walker's skin. Now here's a look at the first official teaser for the series.

The CW's Walker is a reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," stars Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I") and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, "Herman's Head") and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files"). Walker's former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, "The Game"). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

The cast also includes Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), and Odette Annable (Supergirl). Walker is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.