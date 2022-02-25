Walker: Independence Pilot Taps Justin Johnson Cortez to Join Cast

Earlier this week, pilot director & executive producer Larry Teng (Nancy Drew, Elementary) gave fans the heads-up that location scouting was underway for The CW's Jared Padalecki-executive produced prequel series Walker: Independence. Now, we're learning one of the names of those who will be joining him on some of those locations when filming gets underway. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Justin Johnson Cortez (911: Lone Star) has been tapped for a series regular role.

Set in the late 1800s, Walker: Independence follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

Cortez's Calian is a member of an Indigenous scouting party outside Independence who speaks fluent English and has mixed feelings about the influx of the white settlers out West. Calian is curious about their innovations, their music, and their culture but remains wary about losing his tribal lands. After spotting Abby half-dead in the brush, Calian saves her and takes her to the outskirts of Independence — he knows better than to walk into town, escorting a white woman.

Seamus Fahey wrote the pilot based on a story by him and Anna Fricke, with both set to executive produce alongside Padalecki, Fricke & Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner, and Rideback's Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore (with CBS Studios producing). Along with the shows mentioned above, Teng has also directed five-plus episodes of series such as Medium, NCIS: Los Angeles, Hawaii Five-0, Criminal Minds, SEAL Team, and others. As for Padalecki, the news of the spinoff pilot came the same week that his friend & Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles was given a green light for a pilot for his proposed SPN prequel series, The Winchesters (which Padalecki is currently not involved with).