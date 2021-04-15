Walker S01E09 Preview: Cordell & Capt. James Gamble on Valuable Lead

Welcome back to our weekly preview of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring action-drama Walker, with this week's episode "Rule Number 17" finding the investigation into Emily's (Genevieve Padalecki) beginning to heat up and bring in some familiar faces. Cordell Walker (Padalecki) and Capt. James (Coby Bell) have a line on a high-stakes poker game where one of the players might have some major intel on Emily's killer. Of course, things don't go as smoothly as they'd hoped when Geri (Odette Annable) gets involved- and not in the way Cordell was expecting. Meanwhile, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) takes August (Kale Culley) and Stella (Violet Brinson) on an adventure neither of the Walker kids expected.

Walker Season 1, Episode 9 "Rule Number 17": WALKER CLOSES IN ON EMILY'S KILLER – Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Captain James (Coby Bell) investigate a high stakes poker game where one of the players may have information on Emily's killer. However, the night takes a turn when Geri (Odette Annable) shows up to join the game. Meanwhile, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) takes August (Kale Culley) and Stella (Violet Brinson) on an unusual adventure. The episode was written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer and directed by Steve Robin.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), and Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.