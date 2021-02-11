Walker Season 1 E04 Preview: Family Secrets Surface; Micki Shines

After a rough start attempting to reconnect with his family, Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) appears to be starting down the right path heading into this week's episode "Don't Fence Me In." But even as the spotlight shifts to Micki (Lindsey Morgan) during this week's episode of The CW's Walker, Cordell and August (Kale Culley) begin learning more about what went down while Cordell was away undercover- maybe a little too much, as you're about to see from the following preview images, episode overview, and promo:

Walker Season 1, Episode 5 "Don't Fence Me In": MICKI IS PUT FRONT AND CENTER ON A NEW CASE – Micki (Lindsey Morgan) is uncomfortable with the spotlight Captain James (Coby Bell) puts on her during a current investigation. Walker (Jared Padalecki) talks to Liam (Keegan Allen) about their parents and learns there was trouble while he was away. Trey (Jeff Pierre) applies for a new job in town while Stella (Violet Benson) starts community service and August (Kale Culley) stumbles upon some secrets from his father's time away undercover. The episode was written by April Fitzsimmons and directed by John T. Kretchmer.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), and Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.