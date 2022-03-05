Walker Season 2 E11 Preview: "Boundaries" Blurred & Secrets Revealed

So which of these two issues are you most interested in seeing followed up on during the next episode of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker? The fact that the Walkers might be living on land that actually belongs to the Davidsons, or the aftermath of the ending that found Cordell (Padalecki) and Geri (Odette Annable) making their feelings known? And that's not even half of the drama ready to come to a head when "Boundaries" hits screens on Thursdays, as you're about to see in the following preview images, overview, and promo:

Walker Season 2 Episode 11 "Boundaries": BONHAM AND ABELINE COME CLEAN ABOUT SECRETS FROM THE PAST – When confronted by the Davidsons, Liam (Keegan Allen) shares an old land survey which could spell trouble for the Walker family, and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) reveals one truth from the past while covering up another. Meanwhile, Cordell (Jared Padalecki) has news of his own he would like to share with the family if he can get the chance. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Geri Carillo.

Padalecki is teaming with series creator, executive producer & showrunner Anna Fricke, and executive producers Seamus Fahey, Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore to develop the prequel origin story Walker: Independence. Written by Fahey from a story by Fahey and Fricke, the spinoff is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. Larry Teng (Nancy Drew, Elementary) is set to direct and executive produce the pilot. Padalecki & Fahey will executive produce alongside Fricke and Laura Terry via Pursued By a Bear, as well as Lin and Liberatore of Rideback. CBS Studios will serve as the studio.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.