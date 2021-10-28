Walker Star Jared Padalecki Talks Season 2 Family Feud; S02 Featurette

Earlier this week, viewers were treated to preview images and a new teaser for the second season opener of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker. Along with Cordell (Padalecki) looking to Captain James (Coby Bell) for answers regarding some dangling questions from last season as well an update on Micki's (Lindsey Morgan) undercover assignment, we were also introduced to the reigniting of an old family feud between the Walkers and the Davidsons. Now before we take a look at the preview package for tonight's episode, Padalecki discussed some of the family feud's backstory and how that may end up impacting things today.

"When Walker grew up, the ranch next door was owned by the Davidsons and the Davidsons and Walkers had a long-storied feud almost a la Hatfields and McCoys," the actor explained in an interview with EW. "In season 2, the Davidsons find their way back into Austin onto that same ranch. And on that ranch, there was a tragedy that happened when Walker was about 13 or 14, and it was such a tragic event that it actually sent the Davidsons away for about 25 or 30 years. So Walker runs into them again when he realizes that the job of district attorney that Liam [Keegan Allen] was fighting for has actually been filled, temporarily at least, by Denise Davidson, who was Walker's childhood friend. Walker had a little crush on Denise and then she goes away, starts a family, and then she comes back, and not only are they back next door to the Walkers, but Denise is now the DA that we're working with."

With two behind-the-scenes Supernatural reunions to look forward to (Jensen Ackles & Richard Speight, Jr. are on board to direct this season), here's a new look at The CW's Walker:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker | Season 2 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8E3ewqfh3c)

Now here's a look back at the preview images & overview for "They Started It," followed by two previously-released promos for the series return:

Walker Season 2 Episode 1 "They Started It": SEASON PREMIERE – Walker (Jared Padalecki) realizes his life is at risk and confronts Captain James (Coby Bell) who confesses to him the real reason Micki (Lindsey Morgan) went undercover. Meanwhile, the Davidsons return home which sets Abeline (Molly Hagan) on edge as there is dark history between the two families. Trey (Jeff Pierre) almost blows Micki's cover. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke

Now here's a look back at the official teasers for The CW's Walker, with the series set to return for its second season on Thursday, October 28th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker | Walker Returns – Season 2 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JkQSwTSrUJE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker | Texas Is Home – Season 2 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQ8atJ1X3jM)

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.