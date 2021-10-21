Walker: The CW Shares Season 2 E01 "They Started It" Images, Overview

With the Jared Padalecki-starring Walker returning for a second season next week, fans already have two behind-the-scenes Supernatural reunions to look forward to with Jensen Ackles and Richard Speight, Jr. on board to direct episodes this season. Now, viewers are getting a look at what's to come in the season opener "They Started It" as Cordell (Padalecki) goes to Captain James (Coby Bell) for answers as Micki's (Lindsey Morgan) undercover assignment takes a dangerous turn. Meanwhile, it appears some bad blood between families is getting ready to start flowing again (as you're about to see in the following preview images, overview & promos for the series return):

Walker Season 2 Episode 1 "They Started It": SEASON PREMIERE – Walker (Jared Padalecki) realizes his life is at risk and confronts Captain James (Coby Bell) who confesses to him the real reason Micki (Lindsey Morgan) went undercover. Meanwhile, the Davidsons return home which sets Abeline (Molly Hagan) on edge as there is dark history between the two families. Trey (Jeff Pierre) almost blows Micki's cover. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke

Now here's a look back at the official teasers for The CW's Walker, with the series set to return for its second season on Thursday, October 28th:

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.