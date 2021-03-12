WandaVision Creators Address Vision, Strange & Darcy Finale Questions

It seems "The Series Finale" of WandaVision left some serious loose ends. Director Matt Shakman, creator and showrunner Jac Schaeffer, and co-executive producer Mary Livanos provided as much as they could to TVLine given the current Marvel Cinematic Universe context allowed. What we know for sure for the time being is that Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch will make her return in the upcoming Sam Raimi film Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. So the first question was the fate of the current physical Vision (Paul Bettany) that was originally killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infintiy War (2018) and not the one manifested by Wanda herself.

What Happened to White Vision?

Originally programmed to kill his betrothed, the all-white Vision was confronted by the conjured one, who still retained his maroon look. When the fighting got to an impasse, the conjured one restored the memories of the reprogrammed killbot before he came to his epiphany admitting "I am Vision" before flying off away from the hex. During the second end credit scene that saw Wanda off in a remote cabin, no form of Vision is found anywhere. "I'm sure there will be plentiful opportunities in the future to answer that completely," Livanos teases. "We found it very compelling that he does get the data back. Whether or not that makes him a full and complete Vision is left unanswered, but it's probably safe to say that he still has some growing to do. We'll see what the future holds." (And because White Vision's data retrieval "doesn't quite make him the same guy" that he once was, Livanos says that may explain why he didn't immediately fly over to Wanda and help her take down Agatha. "We'll just have to see where he pops up next and what his journey is," she shares.)

Why Isn't Doctor Strange in WandaVision? Did Darcy Lewis Have a Bigger Role in Finale?

When it came to why the Sorcerer Supreme himself played by Benedict Cumberbatch could come in for the finale Schaeffer only offered "There were a lot of conversations. We had conversations with the team on Strange 2, and this is how it all happened." As for Darcy, TV Line asked Livanos if she was meant to have a bigger role other than seeing the S.W.O.R.D. boss off in handcuffs since the production of the finale took place during the pandemic. "I don't think [Dennings' absence] had to do with anything COVID-related," she said. "We love Darcy as this elusive, wacky character, and I find it particularly delightful that Darcy could pop up anywhere in the universe."

To read more about the WandaVision creators' take on tensions between Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Captain Marvel Carol Danvers (Brie Larsen), and what happened to those afflicted from Wanda's spell from the Westview townsfolk and the S.W.O.R.D. agent that changed to a beekeeper, check it out at TV Line.