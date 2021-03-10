New WandaVision March Arrives Capturing the Series Finale

Sadly, WandaVision has come to a close as the series premiered its season finale on Disney+ last week. However, fans can keep the love for the show going with some new merchandise and collectibles inspired by the series finale. Kicking things off first is a huge variety of shirts from shopDisney that are perfect for any WandaVision occasion. Some of the coolest ones to debut this week are the Wanda Decade shirt that shows her appearances through the Disney+ series. Fans can also get one featuring the stylish wardrobe changes of everyone's favorite android, Vision. Fans can also spice up their pin collection with new pins, including some of the logos from WandaVision with the show's title on a very cool vintage television and the new entity's logo S.W.O.R.D.

Pins are not the only collectible to come out of last week's episode, as we also got some great Cosbaby figure from Hot Toys. Both Scarlet Witch and Vision are back and cuter than ever with these two amazing figures that will be fun pieces for any fan. Many of the newest releases can be found here from shopDisney, including a new doll featuring the newest costume of the Scarlet Witch. Lastly, GameStop is giving fans a real treat with their WandaVision Power Pack Jewelry Set. The set is packed with items straight from the series with Wanda and Visions wedding rings, S.W.O.R.D. necklace, and even a Scarlet Witch crown! Collectors can find the exclusive set for $89.99 here, and it is set to release in June 2021.

"Everyone loves a good love story – and this set has it all. Wanda's engagement and wedding ring, Vision's wedding ring, a S.W.O.R.D. necklace, and of course, Wanda's Scarlet Witch crown. This striking set comes in a special WandaVision collectible box, designed for ease of display, though the durable pieces within the box could be worn for cosplay or as everyday jewelry. This limited edition set is certain to delight anyone who loves the show Scarlet Witch, and Vision. Materials: Brass Tiara, Base metal Pendant, Brass Rings."