WandaVision Director Matt Shakman Sets Record Straight on Mephisto

WandaVision director Matt Shakman addressed the rumors about Mephisto and Marvel Studios' Paul Bettany & Elizabeth Olsen-starring series.

There's just something about the character of Mephisto that fans of the MCU just can't let go of (with Sacha Baron Cohen's name attached). Rumblings are out there that the demonic character will be appearing in the Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and the Dominique Thorne-starring Ironheart (connected to Anthony Ramos' The Hood). But those rumblings began well before now – in fact, they really started to get loud around the time that 2021's Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen-starring WandaVision first hit Disney+ screens – with expectations building with each passing episode. Except – it didn't happen. But as disappointed as some fans may have been, director Matt Shakman is making it clear that Mephisto was never part of the plan to begin with. "There were some deep readings of the text that led to certain conclusions that were wrong," Shakman shared during an interview with Inverse. "Mephisto was never a part of our plan. So that was a head-scratcher. But hey, he's a great character."

WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen & Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood at their South by Southwest (SXSW) studio earlier this year, Elizabeth Olsen (HBO's Love & Death) was asked if Wanda Maximoff would be returning to her old stomping grounds. After admitting that she never knows how to answer those types of questions, Olsen added, "I think I'll be back." Here's a look at a clip of Olsen's response regarding the streaming series:

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as "Agnes," Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.

