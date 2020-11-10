WandaVision Premiering "This Winter"? Filming Resumed in October

On Monday, we speculated if the promo that was released from Disney+ that had WandaVision listed as "Coming Soon" was a sign that the first live-action Marvel Studios series for the streaming service wouldn't hit screens until 2021. On Tuesday, EW released the first of its exclusive coverage of the series that offered… not a whole lot of clarity. With Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen returning to their roles, WandaVision was meant to be the follow-up series to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier but COVID-related production delays and other issues resulted in a flipping of the timeline. As of now, the "Coming Soon" from yesterday is being followed up with a "premiering on Disney+ this winter" ("this winter" actually ends March 2021) and this editorial note: "Due to the mercurial nature of scheduling in the pandemic, an exact premiere date was unavailable at press time" (with the article referencing that the interviews were conducted in October as "the cast and crew were rushing to finish the series' six hours, returning to set with new social-distance measures."

As for what the series is about, it's no surprise that specific details were lacking but here's what we do know. Set after Avengers: Endgame, the series finds Wanda aka Scarlet With (Olsen) and the Vision (Bettany) attempting to live a normal life in the all-too-perfect town of Westview. But as the pair look to create a life of some normalcy together, their "idyllic lives" become twisted versions of sitcoms over the decades- and a harbinger of worse things to come. "We find Wanda and Vision living a blissful suburban existence, trying to keep their powers under wraps," explained WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer.

With a series that looks to take the sitcom tropes and offer an altered take on them, it's only appropriate to have the "nosy neighbor" character in Wanda and the Vision's lives- and that's where Kathryn Hahn's Agnes comes in. "I've always loved that gasp of human magic that they (Marvel series/films] have," Hahn says. "It's not like I had never done anything like this, but especially since becoming a mom, I have always been interested in those jolts of adrenaline and humanity." And let's not forget Teyonah Parris's adult Monica Rambeau (first introduced as a young girl in Captain Marvel), which the actor has already gone on record saying is a "badass" character. We're guessing Rambeau will be playing a major role in the series since those involved are staying pretty tight-lipped about her connections to Westview.

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.