Wangman vs. Danielson Set for Winter is Coming Edition of Dynamite

It may sound like it, but we assure you this article is not about a porno. On AEW Dynamite last night, the company announced that the upcoming Winter is Coming special edition of Dynamite, Winter is Coming, will feature a match between Bryan Danielson and the Wangman. The move comes as a surprise considering everyone was expecting Danielson to face AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page at the event, but here it is, right on the graphic for everyone to see: Wangman vs. Danielson.

Although, come to think of it, the Wangman does look an awful lot like the Hangman in that graphic. Maybe this is one of those gimmicks where Hangman gets suspended and then comes back under a new identity? If so, AEW needs to step it up, since the show is just two weeks away.

Here are some highlights from Bryan Danielson vs. Alan Angels from last night's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Oooooh! Now we get it! The font just makes Hangman look like Wangman! Now it all makes sense.