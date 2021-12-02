Wangman vs. Danielson Set for Winter is Coming Edition of Dynamite

Posted on
by
|
Comments

It may sound like it, but we assure you this article is not about a porno. On AEW Dynamite last night, the company announced that the upcoming Winter is Coming special edition of Dynamite, Winter is Coming, will feature a match between Bryan Danielson and the Wangman. The move comes as a surprise considering everyone was expecting Danielson to face AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page at the event, but here it is, right on the graphic for everyone to see: Wangman vs. Danielson.

Wangman vs. Danielson Set for Winter is Coming Edition of

Although, come to think of it, the Wangman does look an awful lot like the Hangman in that graphic. Maybe this is one of those gimmicks where Hangman gets suspended and then comes back under a new identity? If so, AEW needs to step it up, since the show is just two weeks away.

Here are some highlights from Bryan Danielson vs. Alan Angels from last night's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Oooooh! Now we get it! The font just makes Hangman look like Wangman! Now it all makes sense.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.