War on Buttholes: Gutless WWE Censors Nia Jax "My Hole" Segment

You've heard about the War on Drugs. You've heard about the War on Christmas. Now, WWE has declared War on Buttholes. The company, butthurt over the fact that the internet was seriously enjoying a segment from WWE Raw for once but not for the reasons WWE wants them to enjoy it, removed any trace of Nia Jax's hole from video clips of Raw available online. The company removed Jax yelling the now-infamous line from the Hulu replay of Raw as well as from the YouTube video that did feature the line when it was first posted.

Nia Jax struck comedic gold on Monday while selling bump to the ring apron, where she tried to deliver a leg drop to her opponent, Lana, only to land ass-first on the hardest part of the ring when Lana moved out of the way. "Aaahhhhhh! Oh my butt!" Jax shouted. "Aaaahh! My hole!" The phrase "my hole" trended for nearly a full day on Twitter following the events, and Jax's incredible comedic performance was all anyone could talk about.

So of course, WWE decided to take it away. Just like the company repeatedly punishes fans for cheering wrestlers they aren't pushing by burying those wrestlers in retaliation, so too has WWE now buried Nia Jax's hole, ignoring its tremendous popularity with the WWE Universe. Now, on YouTube, the lovable phrase is bleeped when Nia says it. On Hulu, the match was cut completely from the show along with the following match of Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler. This despite the Lana/Jax match culminating a months-long fued.

For Nia Jax, the moment must be bittersweet. Jax has had trouble catching on with fans after being deemed dangerous to work with due to injuring internet darling Kairi Sane during multiple matches. But the power of laughter was getting her over with those same fans, erasing old grudges and causing people to look at Nia in a different way, as a comedic genius. Now, who knows what will happen. Will Jax be punished for daring to get over in a way WWE didn't script? Time will tell.