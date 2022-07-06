Wardlow Wins TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow defeated Scorpio Sky to win the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite tonight. It was the right move, after AEW booked the match, as Wardlow's popularity after the MJF feud was begging to be capitalized on before it faded away. The match was a street fight, so Wardlow had to overcome several members of American Top Team to win the match. But in the end, after a Powerbomb Symphony, Wardlow walked out the new champion.

AEW graphic celebrating Wardlow's TNT Championship win on AEW Dynamite [All Elite Wrestling]
The TNT Championship isn't the only belt that will be defended by the time AEW Dynamite is done. Jon Moxley will defend the AEW Interim Championship against Brody King in the main event, though King is highly unlikely to be victorious. AEW Dynamite is airing right now on TBS.

See highlights from Wardlow vs. Scorpio Sky below:

