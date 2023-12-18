Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, henry cavill, prime video, warhammer, Warhammer 40000

Warhammer 40,000: Amazon Studios, Games Workshop Reach Full Agreement

Amazon Studios & Games Workshop reached a full agreement that lets Henry Cavill start working on Warhammer 40,000 TV & film adaptations.

It's been almost a year since the news broke that Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, The Witcher) was officially joining the Warhammer 40,000 universe. That was when Amazon Studios and Games Workshop reached an agreement in principle that opened the door for Cavill to possibly star in and executive produce the franchise across all of Amazon's productions (television, film, etc.). Well, Games Workshop had a huge update to offer earlier today – that agreement in principle has now become a full agreement – meaning that work on small-screen & big-screen adaptations can start getting underway.

"All we can tell you right now is that an elite band of screenwriters, each with their own particular passion for 'Warhammer,' is being assembled to help bring the setting and characters you love to the screen," read the update on the Warhammer Community page. "This illustrious group will be championed by Henry Cavill, who stands ready to take his place as executive producer – bringing his pen, sword, and/or spear to the project." But that doesn't mean that it's time to start asking about when a trailer is going to drop. "TV and Film production is a mammoth undertaking. It's not unusual for projects to take two to three years from this point before something arrives on screen," the update continued, urging patience while promising updates along the way.

"I have loved Warhammer since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me. The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honour and the responsibility," said Cavill when the news was first announced back in December 2022. "I couldn't be more grateful for all the hard work put in by Vertigo, Amazon Studios, and Games Workshop to make this happen. One step closer to making a nigh-on lifelong dream come true." Here's a look at Cavill's original Instagram post offering more of his thoughts on the news:

According to the official description released, Warhammer 40,000 "is set 40,000 years into the future, where things are dark indeed. Human civilization has stopped progressing and is in an unending war with aliens and magical beings, with gods and demons figuring into a theological class system. The humans make up the Imperium of Man, who are militaristic. A race of skeleton-like androids known as the Necron, an elvish race known as Aeldari, and Orks, Tyranids are nasty aliens, and the T'au is a blue-skinned alien race that may offer some hope."

Cavill and Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee & Natalie Viscuso ("The LEGO Movie" franchise) secured the "Warhammer 40,000" IP before shopping the project that would eventually land at Amazon (with Vertigo also executive producing, alongside GAW's Andy Smillie & Max Bottrill and Amazon Studios. The news came shortly after it was confirmed that Cavill would not be returning for Netflix's The Witcher, with Liam Hemsworth taking over as Geralt for the fourth season.

"Warhammer 40,000 has captured the imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world," shared Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. "We are excited to work with Henry, Vertigo Entertainment, and Games Workshop across our Amazon entertainment businesses on this brilliant, immersive franchise for our global customers to experience for years to come."

