Warrior Nun: Barry Visits #SaveWarriorNun Sign, Thanks Halo Bearers Warrior Nun Showrunner Simon Barry shared a look at his visit to the #SaveWarriorNun sign near #Netflix HQ and thanked Halo Bearers.

It was a little more than a week ago when we last checked in on how things were going with the campaign to save showrunner Simon Barry's (Continuum, Van Helsing) Alba Baptista-starring Warrior Nun. With the support and encouragement of the cast and creative team behind the show, the fans have dialed up the volume on their #SaveWarriorNun mission to a "Spinal Tap"-loving 11 since the news of the show's ending hit back in December 2022. And that included active social meeting engagement that crossed the 8M tweets mark before February kicked in. But it's not just a virtual campaign, with the fandom coordinating a billboard purchase right by Netflix HQ (on Sunset Blvd.) and a digital billboard in NYC, near Times Square on the Port Authority Bus Terminal. Well, Barry kept his promise and showed his excitement for what the #HaloBearers have been able to pull off in the name of their beloved series.

Here's a look at Barry checking out the sign set up by Netflix headquarters (along with Director Jacquie Gould), sharing his appreciation and some great looks at it:

In the following tweet from the end of January, Barry puts the offer out there of some "goodies" (including script pages) that will be released once the number of tweets blows past the 10M mark from the 8M mark it set just before the start of February:

8 million #SaveWarriorNun tweets!! You guys are amazing! When we hit 10m I will release the script pages for the A&B bedroom scene plus some other goodies. ❤️😉 https://t.co/BRGq3S2q1X — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) January 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Back in December 2022, Netflix made the decision not to bring back the action-drama series for a third season. But the show's passionate & committed fanbase refused to take the news and move on, organizing a #SaveWarriorNun campaign. Barry offered fans hope & encouragement to keep the fight going. With a GIF of Chris Evans' Captain America from the MCU saying, "I can do this all day," the series creator wanted fans to know that they were "still in the fight":

Created by Barry and inspired by Ben Dunn's Warrior Nun Areala manga comics, the series revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her. In the second season, Ava (Baptista) and the Sister Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel (William Miller), as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

Netflix's Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius). The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori). Barry, Jet Wilkinson, and Stephen Hegyes executive produce.