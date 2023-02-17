Warrior Nun Billboard Company Video Offers #SaveWarriorNun Support Warrior Nun Showrunner Simon Barry shared a video from billboard company OUTFRONT Media promoting the #SaveWarriorNun campaign.

Right off the bat, we have to say that we agree with showrunner Simon Barry. When the campaign to find the Alba Baptista-starring Warrior Nun a new home is making such an impact that the company behind the billboard that the #SaveWarriorNun campaign is making use of is promoting the drive to save the series. OUTFRONT Media posted a marketing video on YouTube promoting the effectiveness of the billboard purchase, located pretty much in the face of Netflix HQ. Barry shared the video earlier today, noting that OUTFRONT Media's very visual show of support is definitely a good sign.

Here's a look at Barry's tweet from earlier today sharing the heads-up that OUTFRONT Media was also getting the word out:

And here's a look at the video from OUTFRONT Media celebrating & promoting the effectiveness of the billboard as part of the #SaveWarriorNun campaign:

Here's a look back at Barry checking out the sign set up by Netflix headquarters (along with Director Jacquie Gould) from earlier this month, sharing his appreciation and some great looks at it:

In the following tweet from the end of January, Barry put the offer out there of some "goodies" (including script pages) that will be released once the number of tweets blows past the 10M mark from the 8M mark it set just before the start of February:

Back in December 2022, Netflix made the decision not to bring back the action-drama series for a third season. But the show's passionate & committed fanbase refused to take the news and move on, organizing a #SaveWarriorNun campaign. Barry offered fans hope & encouragement to keep the fight going. With a GIF of Chris Evans' Captain America from the MCU saying, "I can do this all day," the series creator wanted fans to know that they were "still in the fight":

Created by Barry and inspired by Ben Dunn's Warrior Nun Areala manga comics, the series revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her. In the second season, Ava (Baptista) and the Sister Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel (William Miller), as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

Netflix's Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius). The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori). Barry, Jet Wilkinson, and Stephen Hegyes executive produce.