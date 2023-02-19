Warrior Nun/#SaveWarriorNun Tweets Break 10M; Barry Keeps Promise Congratulations to the #SaveWarriorNun campaign for breaking the 10M tweets mark, as Warrior Nun Showrunner Simon Barry keeps his promise.

While we can confidently say that we were never in doubt, let's not underestimate for a second just how impressive it is that the mobilized fanbase behind the #SaveWarriorNun campaign jumped from 8 million to 10 million Warrior Nun-related tweets in less than a month. And don't get us started on the billboard initiatives that have started popping up beyond the U.S.'s east & west coasts. Now, when that 8 million tweet goaline was crossed at the end of last month, showrunner Simon Barry promised fans of the Alba Baptista-starring series some "reward incentives" if they're able to break doub-digits when it comes to millions. And they did, confirming the news earlier today. And just to prove that he's a showrunner who keeps his promises, Barry took to Twitter to not just congratulate the fans for all of their hard work but to start with the gift-giving.

Here's a look at Barry's tweet congratulating the #SaveWarriorNun movement, with those promised bedroom scenes dropping today and bonus behind-the-scenes drops all week. Following that, a look at the first in a series of goodies that Barry promised:

💥TEN MILLION #SaveWarriorNun Tweets!!! Give yourselves a round of applause and take a moment to celebrate this milestone. You guys are amazing! Thanks to everyone for keeping this fire lit. Will drop bedroom scene pages at 3pm Pacific time and bonus BTS all week! #WarriorNun ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mKYAOcMiVM — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) February 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at two incredibly important tweets from earlier today confirming that the 10 million #SaveWarriorNun tweets mission has been accomplished:

In the following tweet from the end of January, Barry put the offer out there of some "goodies" (including script pages) that will be released once the number of tweets blows past the 10M mark from the 8M mark it set just before the start of February:

8 million #SaveWarriorNun tweets!! You guys are amazing! When we hit 10m I will release the script pages for the A&B bedroom scene plus some other goodies. ❤️😉 https://t.co/BRGq3S2q1X — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) January 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at Barry checking out the sign set up by Netflix headquarters (along with Director Jacquie Gould) from earlier this month, sharing his appreciation and some great looks at it:

And here's a look at the video from OUTFRONT Media celebrating & promoting the effectiveness of the billboard as part of the #SaveWarriorNun campaign: