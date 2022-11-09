Warrior Nun Season 2 Images, Season 1 Recap Video Released

In less than 24 hours, the second season of Netflix's Alba Baptista-starring action-drama series adaptation Warrior Nun will be hitting viewers' screens. When the series returns, Ava (Baptista) and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel (William Miller), as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet. Now, before we pass along something from Netflix that should be a big help in getting everyone on the same page storylines-wise before the second season opener. But first, we have some very cool preview images to pass along…

And for those of you who need a crash course in the first season just to make sure you're up to speed, the streaming service has you covered with an official recap:

With the series returning on November 10th, here's a look back at the official trailer for Netflix's Warrior Nun:

Meena Rayann (Game of Thrones), Jack Mullarkey (Vikings: Valhalla), and Richard Clothier (Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them) are set for key recurring roles this season. Rayann's Yasmine Amunet is a Coptic Nun who is also a scholar and freelance journalist. Yasmine is an intellectual, not a fighter, who finds herself drawn into Warrior Nun Ava's journey. She is a positive, funny, light-hearted character. Mullarkey's Miguel is a charismatic but mysterious activist who gets caught up in Ava's mission. He is a keeper of many secrets, and outsiders find him very difficult to figure out. Clothier's Cardinal William Foster is the second in command at the Vatican and the type of man you want backing you up. Straightforward, loyal, and brilliant, he has fulfilled his duties to the letter since his induction into the church. Now here's a look back at the post from August 2019, when the cast learned that they would be back for a second season:

Warrior Nun has been renewed for a second season — watch the cast find out pic.twitter.com/FOFY4N4RhT — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2020 Show Full Tweet

Created by series showrunner Simon Barry (Continuum, Van Helsing) and inspired by Ben Dunn's Warrior Nun Areala manga comics, the series revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

Netflix's Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius). The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori). Barry, Jet Wilkinson, and Stephen Hegyes executive produce.