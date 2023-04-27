Warrior Season 3 Teaser: Max Martial Arts Drama Returns This June Max released the latest teaser for the third season of the martial arts drama Warrior, with the premiere date set for June 29th.

Season three of the martial arts action drama Warrior will pick up the pieces following the fallout of the race riots that ravaged San Francisco Chinatown. Max (FKA HBO Max) released the latest teaser showing the principal powers at play for the Bruce Lee-inspired series. The conclusion of season two saw Mai Ling (Dianne Doan) using her government connections to consolidate power while Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) and the Hop Wei must find a new way to survive.

Warrior Season Three Return on Max

Warrior was a Cinemax original in its debut in 2019, with season two airing in 2020. Warner Bros Discovery renewed the series in 2021 for season three to shift to its streaming platform with the Jonathan Tropper-series season premiere date set for June 29th, which is over 2 ½ years since the season two finale in December 2020. The show, based on Lee's original writings, is set during the Tong Wars in the late 1870s that follows Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China in search of his sister, who is revealed to be Mai Ling, involved with the Long Zii gang. He is recruited by her rival gang Hop Wei and befriends Young Jun (Jason Tobin) as they do jobs for the organized crime family.

Other players include Ah Toy (Olivia Cheng), a madam whose cunning is matched by her fierce abilities as a deadly assassin; Big Bill O'Hara (Kieran Bew), an Irish police officer often teetering on the brink of his questionable morals while trying to prevent a full-blown race war (which he obviously fails), Dylan Leary (Dean Jagger), an American Civil War veteran and leader of the Irish Mob who has a bitter disdain for the Chinese, which festers over time. The series also stars Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, Hoon Lee, Perry Yung, Langley Kirkwood, Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Chelsea Muirhead, Mark Dacascos, and Joe Taslim.

Warrior is produced for Max by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions, and Bruce Lee Entertainment. Showrunners and executive producers are Evan Endicott, Josh Stoddard; Tropper; Justin Lin, Danielle Woodrow, and Andrew Schneider on behalf of Perfect Storm Entertainment; Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment; Brad Kane; Richard Sharkey. Co-executive produced by Lillian Yu and Francisca X Hu. Season three premieres on June 29th on Max.