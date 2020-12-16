Watch: Footage of Otis Training at WWE Remedial Wrestling School

WWE has released more footage of Smackdown star Otis engaging in remedial wrestling training with Shorty G, part of an ongoing public humiliation WWE is putting Otis and others through after Vince McMahon reportedly "threw a fit" over how badly he believes Otis, Keith Lee, and other larger wrestlers on WWE's main roster suck at wrestling. Keith Lee's punishment was losing in match where no one looked good with The Miz and John Morrison on Raw last Monday, while Otis continues to be featured in these skits and to portray the character of a simpleton.

"Training continues at the Alpha Academy," Shorty G wrote on Twitter. "@otiswwe costing us that match last Friday was a great lesson in Alpha philosophy for him, and he understands that. Even still, we have a LOT of work to do…⁣ #AlphaAcademy"

Otis, for his part, tweeted, "#AlphaAcademy I Did my First PULL UP 💪🏻 Ohhh YEAAA "The LOAD" @WWEGable keepin the #PrimeBEEFcondition COMINNNNNNN' ✊🏻 In Life we have Tests….. We may fail the Tests……. But One Thing is Certain #OTISnGABES are Gonna ACE That Test! #BlueCollarBrawler"

Both Dave Meltzer and Mike Johnson reported the news about McMahon's backstage fit over the wrestling skills of Otis, Keith Lee, and others. If Ryan Satin had also reported the news, you would have had what we call in the wrestling news business a Devil's Triangle of rumor confirmation. The news came as a double blow to Keith Lee, who had recently revealed Vince McMahon forbade him from wrestling topless and forced him to cover up his puppies. Note that Otis is also seen wearing a shirt in the video above.