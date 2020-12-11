Vince McMahon Livid Over Poor Wrestling Skills of Keith Lee, Others

In a move that upends everything we thought we knew about Vince McMahon, the WWE Chairman and CEO has reportedly demanded nearly all the "big men" on the WWE main roster, including beloved internet darling Keith Lee, go back to wrestling class to learn how to deliver a better work rate. Dave Meltzer reported the news like this in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

Vince McMahon threw a fit about the working ability of certain guys on the main roster, mad in particular about some of the big guys. He's ordered some of the guys back to the Performance Center with two classes per week with Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak as instructors

And over at PWInsider, Mike Johnson spilled the beans on the names:

PWInsider.com can confirm that Otis, Keith Lee, Dabbo Kato, Dio Maddin and AJ Styles' bodyguard Omos are among the contingent that the company has been working with on improving and refining their work inside the ring with those talents taking part in regular workouts at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Many fans will find this report shocking for two reasons. First, because Keith Lee is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers in WWE, and no one has ever questioned his working ability. Secondly, because Vince McMahon has spent four decades convincing everyone that he seems to prefer large, beefy men with no wrestling ability over high-work rate internet darlings.

Of course, Vince McMahon's idea of "working" likely differs from wrestling smarks. Maybe Vince feels Lee doesn't know how to work because he doesn't wrestle like Vince thinks a fat guy should… but then why is Otis, who most certainly wrestles WWE fat guy style, on the list as well? Vince McMahon surely is an enigma wrapped in a mystery, though don't call it an enigma burrito. He wouldn't know what that was.