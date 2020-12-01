Keith Lee Vows to Go Topless in WWE Again One Day

WWE star Keith Lee suffered a double whammy of main roster ruination when Vince McMahon changed both his ring gear and his theme song. Fans hoping to one day see Keith Lee's puppies flying free again shouldn't give up hope though. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Lee promised he will wrestle topless again one day.

"As far as gear goes, my gear is the same as NXT except I have to wear a top right now. Is that my choice? No," Lee said. "But I do what I need to do in order to also keep the people I work for happy. At some point, I will get so big that it won't matter what other people want because Keith Lee knows what's best. Someone will figure that out at some point, and then I won't be wearing a top anymore. Until then, I have no problem with this."

Keith Lee also addressed his new entrance music, which isn't as cool as his NXT entrance music but is infinitely better than the crappy generic entrance music WWE gave him when he first joined the main roster. If you think about it, giving Lee an entrance theme everyone reviled to make them thankful for the not-as-bad version they replaced it with was kind of brilliant.

Anyway, Lee said: "I am very happy with my music. There is one little tweak I intend to makeover time, but that's got to be a timing thing and it's got to be well done for me to make it work the way I want it to. I have some evolutionary ideas for my current music that just hit. In terms of the song itself, I wrote that myself and a lot of it is very personal. I'm very happy with being able to express myself in that manner. Even the track, the guys that did it are brilliant. I'm extremely happy with the way the track sounds. I'm happy with the music overall, and I look forward to the little tweaks I intend to make down the road."

Read the full interview with Keith Lee at Sports Illustrated here.