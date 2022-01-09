Watchmen, AHS, Stranger Things & More: David Bowie Covers Rocked TV

David Bowie is an icon – and rightly so. His music is not only fantastic, but it's also everywhere in the best way. Television and film are responsible for introducing new generations to beloved music, and not just through the classics; with over 800 soundtrack credits on IMDB, his music appears in movies from Starship Troopers to Memento to Rugrats Gone Wild – as well as countless television shows around the globe. While it's impossible to pick the best David Bowie song, performance, or even cover – here's a collection of the best uses of the music of the "Thin White Duke" in television shows- from Netflix's Stranger Things, FX's American Horror Story, and HBO's Watchmen to SYFY's The Magicians and MTV's MTV Unplugged.

Stranger Things – "Heroes" – Peter Gabriel

This haunting, orchestral rendition is also featured in Lone Survivor, but it's the track's use in several parts of Stranger Things over multiple seasons that audiences most associate this version with.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peter Gabriel – Heroes (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LsvuipGq2ns)

AHS: Freakshow – "Life on Mars" – Jessica Lange

"Freakshow" was a hard season of American Horror Story, but it's worth it for the Bowie covers from Elsa Mars (Lange). She may not be a great person (who is in the AHS universe?), but her cover of "Life on Mars" speaks emotional truth to where all the characters in the carnival are at emotionally, including Mars herself.

The Magicians – "Under Pressure" – The Cast of The Magicians

This is an odd one, and its inclusion debatable, but with the way this show incorporates song into not only the emotional journeys of the characters but also the story, it feels right to include it. Though the vocal ability of the cast isn't the best, they do their best to stay in character while singing, and it makes all the difference; it's better than a lot of the numbers in Glee, or a musical episode of a CW show.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Under Pressure (Full Extended Version) | THE MAGICIANS | SYFY (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0mfBt3mhtc)

Watchmen – "Life on Mars" – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

This uplifting, ambient instrumental arrangement couldn't be further away from Lange's rendition, though they're technically both the same song.

MTV Unplugged – "The Man Who Sold the World" – Nirvana

Yes, technically this is cheating – but have you heard Kurt Cobain and the band's version? It's soft and grunge and sad and incorporates a cello. Nirvana with a cello and crooner Kurt – need there be more of a reason?