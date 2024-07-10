Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: preview, trailer, warner bros entertainment, Watchmen

Watchmen: Chapter 1 Official Trailer Released; Arrives This August

Warner Bros. Entertainment released the trailer for Watchmen: Chapter 1 (based on Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, and John Higgins's classic work).

We got word that it was on its way last summer during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023, so it's only fitting that we have a trailer and Digital premiere date for Warner Bros. Entertainment's upcoming animated adaptation of DC Comics' Watchmen (based on writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins's classic work) to pass along only weels before the 2024 edition of the pop culture extravaganza. With the first chapter set to arrive on August 13th (and "Chapter 2" arriving in 2025), we're getting our first extended look at what "Chapter 1" has to offer in the video above. Our second impression now that we've watched it twice? Normally, that kind of CG animation can bother me after a while, but I was surprised by how smoothly it flowed and was more pleasing to the eye than some of the choppiness in action/motion that you see in other animated films and series.

Here's a look back at the overall trailer that was released last month that offered an overview of both chapters – with Watchmen: Chapter 1 available via Digital on August 13th:

When it comes to an animated film adaptation of Moore, Gibbons & Higgins's Watchmen, the news isn't that surprising considering that the waters for an adaptation were tested in 2017 via an "A-List Community" program that asks subscriber members their thoughts & feelings on potential projects. At the time, the animated film adaptation was listed as "an upcoming made-for-video movie," implying that work may have already been underway on the project. The description continued by describing the potential film as "a faithful adaptation of the 'Watchmen' graphic novel executed in an animation style that mirrors the source material." But since that initial news break, word on the project had been quiet for over six years – but that ended at SDCC 2023 with the big announcement.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!