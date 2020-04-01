"Watchmen": Damon Lindelof's Touching, Heartfelt "Washmen" Connection

Watchmen series creator Damon Lindelof's been making the most of the social distancing/self-quarantining time we're finding ourselves in. First, there was the "Washmen" video reunited a large chunk of the cast to push everyone into safer hand-washing practices (more on that in a moment). Now, the creator of HBO's pseudo-sequel/"remix" of Dave Gibbons/ Alan Moore's classic comic book series Watchmen is revealing the unexpected mind-crushing connection between the coronavirus PSA and a parody comic from the mid-'80's.

But the real reason to check out the post below? Lindelof's touching story of the time he spent with his father reading comics – and just how much Moore's works factored into his childhood:

Last week, Regina King, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jean Smart, and many more got together to show all of us the easiest way to join the "Washmen" – and it doesn't involve a "secret handshake" – in fact, shaking hands is the last thing they want us doing right now:

