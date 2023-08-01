Posted in: DC Universe, DVD/Blu-ray, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: crisis, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, justice league, Watchmen

Watchmen, Justice League/"Crisis" Films Not New DCU: James Gunn

DC Studios' James Gunn clarified that the Watchmen & Justice League/"Crisis" animated films are not tied to his & Peter Safran's DC Universe.

Even as the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes continue until the AMPTP returns to the bargaining table to negotiate fair & decent contracts, this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) still has some interesting news drops for fans to get excited about. One of the biggest was the confirmation that 2024 will bring animated film adaptations for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths (based on the twelve-issue maxi-series by Marv Wolfman & George Pérez) and Watchmen (based on Alan Moore & Dave Gibbons' classic work). While both titles were officially confirmed at the time, not much is known with regard to specifics. And with Creature Commandos also expected to hit sometime in 2024, things were looking pretty exciting on the animation side of DC Studios co-heads James Gunn & Peter Safran's new DC Universe – but not so fast. While Creature Commandos is apparently still on track for 2024, Gunn took to Threads to clarify that "Crisis" and "Watchmen" were not under Gunn & Safran's "DC Universe" banner.

In the first of three responses that you're about to see, Gunn clarifies that neither animated film is a part of the new DCU, and that it was a mistake that's been "corrected." That said, Gunn also reaffirmed that animated films will be apart of the new DCU's future – here's a look:

And here's a look back at the confirmation tweets from DC that went out shortly after the news was announced at SDCC 2023:

When it comes to an animated film adaptation of Moore & Gibbons' Watchmen, the news isn't that surprising considering that the waters for an adaptation were tested in 2017 via an "A-List Community" program that asks subscriber members their thoughts & feelings on potential projects. At the time, the animated film adaptation was listed as "an upcoming made-for-video movie," implying that work may have already been underway on the project. The description continued by describing the potential film as "a faithful adaptation of the 'Watchmen' graphic novel executed in an animation style that mirrors the source material." But since that initial news break, word on the project has been quiet over the past six years – but that ended today at SDCC 2023.

