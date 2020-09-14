Watchmen, Regina King, Schitt's Creek Earn 2020 TCA Awards Honors

By now, we think it's pretty clear who watches HBO and Damon Lindelof's Watchmen: a lot of people who vote on awards. With the series expected to make an impression at this year's Emmy Awards, the pseudo-sequel/remix of The-Writer-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, David Gibbons, and John Higgins' comic book classic was the clear winner of this year's Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards. Actress Regina King would be recognized for her work as Angela Abar aka Sister Night with a win for Individual Achievement In Drama, while the series would go on to win in the Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement In Movie, Miniseries, Or Special, and Program of the Year categories. Pop TV's Schitt's Creek was also a big winner, with a win for Catherine O'Hara for Individual Achievement In Comedy and for the series in the Outstanding Achievement In Comedy category.

Individual Achievement In Drama: Regina King (Watchmen, HBO)

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek, Pop TV)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: The Last Dance (ESPN)

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: Cheer (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)

Outstanding Achievement In Sketch/Variety Shows: A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Outstanding New Program: Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Movie, Miniseries, Or Special: Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Program of the Year: Watchmen (HBO)

Career Achievement Honoree: Alex Trebek

Heritage Award: Star Trek (CBS)

