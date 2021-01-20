Watchmen: Wait, Bernie Sanders Was a Minuteman Before He Got "Lost"?

Earlier today, we reported how The Gang from FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia were just a few of the millions upon millions of people across the country and around the world celebrating the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris (and that it was Donald Trump's last day). Someone else who used their social media might to help bring down Trump at the election booth was HBO Watchmen series creator Damon Lindelof. Up until today, we've tracked Lindelof's posts as he railed against the Trump administration's horrors and rallied folks within his reach to get and vote- and help others to vote, too.

So you can imagine how excited he is today as Biden and Harris are sworn in and Trump takes his last flight under the POTUS title. So much so that he's letting himself have a little fun- possibly a bit at Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' social media expense. By now, you've probably already seen the picture of Sen. Sanders sitting apart from everyone else in a folding chair like he's taking bets at a pee-wee league soccer game, legs crossed, and with a posture that left us feeling like attending the swearing-in of the next POTUS was just another thing on Sanders' "To Do" list for the day (along with running by the post office, grabbing a gallon of milk, etc.). Now, Lindelof is having a little fun (laughing with and not at) with a visual explanation as to why Sanders may not be feeling that impressed with all of the pomp and circumstance. I mean, when you were an original member of the Minutemen? It's tough to be impressed:

Now you might be thinking, "Yeah, but that was a while ago." Well then, you clearly don't remember those "Lost years' Sanders spent with Jack, Sawyer, and the others:

Finally, Lindelof shared a mini-video that clearly channels his feelings about what today represents (and that he's also a proud "Star Wars' fanboy):

Earlier this month, culture critic Soraya Nadia McDonald (The Undefeated) tweeted what a lot of us were thinking as we watched the coverage of the terrorist attack: we were living through the second season of Watchmen, and it was being covered live on CNN (though we usually go MSNBC and Twitter but you get the point). Lindelof posted his agreement with McDonald's perspective, but we saw it more as a sad series of Watchmen "deleted scenes"- which allowed us to offer the take most of us (the "us" being the 80 million-plus who voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris but have no interest in "unifying," "joining hands," or any of that bull$hit with white supremacists, neo-nazis, tinfoil hat-rocking conspiracy theory whackjobs, and traitors who attack the nation's capital and murder police officers)

One of our nation's MVPs Stacey Abrams would be Angela Abar/Sister Night (Regina King), stepping into the pool and realizing she now possesses the power of Dr. Manhattan. But the power comes with a price: the transition can be a slow and painful one. But there's no time for that, not when Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock have an election to win to take the Senate back from the Seventh Kalvary. One would think that with the power of a god, it would be a no-brainer for the pair to coast to victory. But this is Abrams we're talking about. Using her still-developing powers, she literally removes the obstacles people have to vote. Voting places well-staffed and running smoothly- with more than enough to choose from. Places to go to get fair and accurate information on the topics up for debate. But that's it. The vote itself is left to those Abrams has fought so hard to give the vote back to: the people. And as Abrams learns to embrace and balance her power, what results in a modern-day political miracle.

And since we're talking about the Seventh Kalvary, how could we leave out Sen. Josh Hawley as our real-life counterpart to James Wolk's Sen. Joe Keene Jr.? I'll put aside the obvious "all vanilla white guys look alike" joke because the images above already run with the punchline, but could there be a better match-up? A figurehead for a small group of privileged, hate-filled d-bags? Check. Come up with crazy conspiracy theories about the government? Check. Look to steal power to create their version of what they think would be a "perfect world"? Check. So this week would've represented a deleted scene where Hawley has somehow made it to The White House (having survived being turned into goo)- but thanks to a fully-powered "Stacey Manhattan" and some long-lost friends (spoilers!), "President Hawley" is seeing all of his plans going up in flames. His only choice? Unleash some of his Rorschach wannabes to create chaos at the capital while Hawley escapes until he can figure out his next move.