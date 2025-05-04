Watson: Here's Our Updated S01E12: "My Life's Work (Part 1)" Preview

Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: watson

The two-part, two-week season finale of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson kicks off tonight with S01E12: "My Life’s Work, Part 1."

After this Sunday and next, fans of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring hit series Watson are going to have a much clearer picture of what the future holds for Watson (Chestnut) and his team – and what Moriarty's (Randall Park) "bigger picture" plans truly are. Kicking off tonight and wrapping up the season finale next weekend, S01E12/S01E13: "My Life's Work (Part 1 & 2)," Moriarty is a clear presence in this episode – interesting timing considering part of Watson's team has fallen ill, victims of a much bigger plan in play. Here's a look at the image gallery, official overview, episode trailers, and sneak peeks at tonight's chapter.

Watson Season 1 Episode 12: "My Life's Work Part 1" and Episode 13: "My Life's Work Part 2" – When part of the team falls ill after becoming targets of a sinister plot, it becomes an all-hands-on-deck situation to save them before it's too late. Meanwhile, Watson (Morris Chestnut) announces a new ambitious project that he has been working on. Directed by Jeff Byrd (Part 1) & Kristin Lehman (Part 2), from stories by Sharon Moalem and Adam Samuel Goldman & Heather Ross (Part 1) and Sharon Moalem & Sallie Patrick (Part 2), and teleplays from Adam Samuel Goldman & Heather Ross (Part 1), Craig Sweeny & Teresa Tuan (Part 2).

Set seven months after the death of the titular character's friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson's old life isn't done with him, though – with Moriarty and Watson set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Along with Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, the network series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes – with Randall Park as Moriarty and Matt Berry as the voice of Sherlock Holmes. Craig Sweeny wrote the pilot and will showrun and executive produce the CBS series. In addition, Chestnut, Aaron Kaplan, Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment, Sallie Patrick, and Shäron Moalem MD, PhD, will also serve as executive producers. Larry Teng will executive produce and direct the first episode, with the series stemming from CBS Studios.

