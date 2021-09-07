NXT Preview For 9/7: The Final Night Of The "Black & Gold Brand"

Hey gang! So big changes are coming to NXT next week when on the September 14 show, WWE will debut a whole new look and direction for the NXT brand, including a new logo, a new arena design, and new management oversight and philosophy on building the stars of tomorrow for WWE. Whether it will work or not obviously remains to be seen, but for one more night, we will have the NXT of old and with that a couple of big title matches to look forward to this evening.

We will see both NXT Tag Team titles on the line tonight, as the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will defend their titles against the team of Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro and the NXT Tag Team Champions MSK defend their titles against the former champions who had to relinquish the belts for injury, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Here's what WWE.com says about the title match:

Because Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch were once forced to relinquish the NXT Tag Team Titles due to an injury and therefore never lost the gold to the current titleholders, Wes Lee & Nash Carter opted to walk into NXT General Manager William Regal's office and request that the elite tandem be given a title opportunity. Don't miss when MSK puts the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line against Lorcan & Burch in a highly anticipated title showdown tonight at 8/7 on USA Network.

In addition, tonight we'll also see Ember Moon challenge recent arrived Kay Lee Ray, the Breakout Tournament winner Carmelo Hayes take on Legado del Fantasma leader Santos Escobar, and the dueling bachelor and bachelorette parties of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell, who will, of course, be getting married live next week.

To catch all of the action and bid farewells to the Black & Gold era of NXT, tune in to the USA Network tonight at 8 pm!