Watson Preview: Check Out Tonight's S01E03: "Wait for the Punchline"

Check out our preview guide for tonight's episode of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson, Season 1 Ep. 3: "Wait for the Punchline."

Article Summary Morris Chestnut stars in Watson S01E03 tackling a comedian's complex case and his own health issues.

Watson's hidden symptoms worsen, revealing more layers to his condition.

Watch sneak peeks, promo trailers, and explore the image gallery for "Wait for the Punchline."

Written by Sallie Patrick and directed by Christine Moore, airing on CBS on Sunday night.

The weekly and overarching mysteries behind CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson continue tonight, and we have a special look at what's ahead with S01E03: "Wait for the Punchline." This week, Watson (Morris Chestnut) and the team tackle the complex case of a comedian whose mysterious medical conditions reveal some hidden truths. Meanwhile, Watson's medical condition worsens, concerning everyone around him. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, promo trailer, and three sneak peeks at the next chapter.

Watson Season 1 Episode 3: "Wait for the Punchline" Preview

Watson Season 1 Episode 3 "Wait for the Punchline": Watson (Morris Chestnut) and the fellows treat a comedian who collapses at an open mic night, but throughout the case, her past is revealed to be much more complex than initially believed. Meanwhile, the team becomes concerned when Watson himself collapses and suffers another traumatic brain injury as he continues to hide his worsening symptoms. Written by Sallie Patrick and directed by Christine Moore.

Set seven months after the death of the titular character's friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson's old life isn't done with him, though – with Moriarty and Watson set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Along with Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, the network series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes – with Randall Park as Moriarty and Matt Berry as the voice of Sherlock Holmes. Craig Sweeny wrote the pilot and will showrun and executive produce the CBS series. In addition, Chestnut, Aaron Kaplan, Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment, Sallie Patrick, and Shäron Moalem MD, PhD, will also serve as executive producers. Larry Teng will executive produce and direct the first episode, with the series stemming from CBS Studios.

