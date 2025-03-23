Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson Season 1 Episode 7: "Teeth Marks" Preview: Moriarty's Next Move

Moriarty begins putting his plans in motion in tonight's episode of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson, S01E07: "Teeth Marks."

Watson aids a woman with memory resets while grappling with hallucinations and suspecting foul play.

Season finale teases an urgent rescue mission and Watson's ambitious new project under Moriarty's shadow.

Morris Chestnut leads a stellar cast alongside Randall Park's thrilling portrayal of Moriarty on CBS's Watson.

It would be so easy to drop a "The game's afoot!" line to kick off this preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson because the overarching storylines are starting to get juicy. In S01E07: "Teeth Marks," Watson considers someone might be behind the sudden hits to his health – so guess who ends up making an appearance tonight? Yup, Randall Park's Moriarty – and we have a feeling that he's not just stopping by with flowers and well-wishes. But that's not all! We also have the official overview for the two-episode, two-part season finale, S01E12: "My Life's Work" (set for May 4th and May 11th).

Watson S01E07: "Teeth Marks"; Season 1 Finale Previews

Watson Season 1 Episode 7 "Teeth Marks": While Watson (Morris Chestnut) and the team help a woman whose memory resets every three minutes, Watson struggles with auditory hallucinations and questions whether someone is behind his current decline. Also, Moriarty (Randall Park) plots his next move. Written by Charly Evon Simpson and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

Watson Season 1 Episode 12: "My Life's Work Part 1" and Episode 13: "My Life's Work Part 2" – When part of the team falls ill after becoming targets of a sinister plot, it becomes an all-hands-on-deck situation to save them before it's too late. Meanwhile, Watson (Morris Chestnut) announces a new ambitious project that he has been working on. Directed by Jeff Byrd (Part 1) & Kristin Lehman (Part 2), from stories by Sharon Moalem and Adam Samuel Goldman & Heather Ross (Part 1) and Sharon Moalem & Sallie Patrick (Part 2), and teleplays from Adam Samuel Goldman & Heather Ross (Part 1), Craig Sweeny & Teresa Tuan (Part 2).

Set seven months after the death of the titular character's friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson's old life isn't done with him, though – with Moriarty and Watson set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Along with Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, the network series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes – with Randall Park as Moriarty and Matt Berry as the voice of Sherlock Holmes. Craig Sweeny wrote the pilot and will showrun and executive produce the CBS series. In addition, Chestnut, Aaron Kaplan, Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment, Sallie Patrick, and Shäron Moalem MD, PhD, will also serve as executive producers. Larry Teng will executive produce and direct the first episode, with the series stemming from CBS Studios.

