WBD Possibly Changing Max Logo Color Raises Important Question

Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly changing the color of the Max logo, which raises an important question. When can we see Coyote vs. Acme?

For Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming service, May is going to be a pretty big month. On May 27th, it will have been five years since HBO Max was first launched – and four days earlier (on May 23rd), it will have been one year since HBO Max became Max. According to Bloomberg, WBD is considering another change – but not the name this time. This makes sense because once you've gone from HBO Max to Max, you've run out of options to shorten it even further. "Ma"? "Ax"? We already know that "X" is being used. No, it appears this will be a color change – with the report noting that it will likely be "some combination of black and white" and that "the color of the app's name will change with the color of the show in marketing campaigns." Reports are that while the decision hasn't been finalized (no, that's not any kind of final design that we posted – just something we whipped up in ten seconds on Paint), WBD brought aboard a new chief marketing officer to supervise the rebranding. Historically, it would actually be a shift back to HBO's main color – but when we consider the implications involved, we can't help but ask one question.

When is Warner Bros. Discovery going to release director Dave Green and writer Samy Burch's Coyote vs. Acme?

What does that have to do with WBD changing Max's logo color? Not a whole lot, but since we have a feeling that Max's logo color change isn't really going to have a huge impact "big picture,' we thought we would take a minute to throw our support behind releasing the film. Based on a story by Burch, James Gunn, and Jeremy Slater, the film spotlights the "Looney Tunes" universe and stars Will Forte, John Cena, Lana Condor, P.J. Byrne, Tone Bell, Martha Kelly, and more. Sounds great, right?

Apparently not great enough for WBD, which announced in November 2023 that the film was complete (let that sink in) but wouldn't be released because they would rather use it for something that rhymes with "tax write-off." Thankfully, the folks behind the film and animation fans around the world refused to let the film die – and while we still don't know what the final decision will be, the passion is still there (and there is still time for WBD to do the right thing). Think about it, WBC. How sweet would it be for you to celebrate those anniversaries in May with a new logo color to trot out while enjoying some great press when you announce that Coyote vs. Acme is getting a theatrical run?

