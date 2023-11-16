Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: addams family, Jenna Ortega, netflix, preview, season 2, wednesday

Wednesday EP on Ireland Move, London an Option; Season 2 "Surprises"

Wednesday EP Steve Stark explained why the Netflix series is moving to Ireland, teasing that Season 2 is filled with "a lot of surprises."

Article Summary Netflix's 'Wednesday' leaves Romania to film Season 2 in Ireland.

Steve Stark, executive producer, reveals Ireland move tied to previous 'Vikings' experience.

EP Jenna Ortega pushes for more horror, less romance next season.

'Wednesday' Season 2 will also introduce a new Addams Family member.

Earlier this week, the news hit that the second season of Al Gough & Miles Millar's Tim Burton-directed, Jenna Ortega-starring Wednesday was eyeing April 2024 for a filming start. But perhaps the bigger news was that the global phenomenon would be moving production from Romania to Ireland for Season 2. Executive producer Steve Stark is offered some insights into the move during the red-carpet premiere for FX's Fargo Season 5. "Romania was an amazing place to shoot creatively, but challenging in a lot of ways," Stark shared, with previous reports noting that filming location created a number of logistical production challenges – adding that "we were going to move it out to there [Ireland]" by the time they wrapped the first season.

"London or Ireland were two choices," Stark revealed. "The main reason for me was I shot 113 episodes of 'Vikings' in Ireland. Love Ireland. We got an amazing deal at the same studio we shot 'Vikings' in. 'Vikings' is probably ending, so we moved back in there." As for where things could go storyline-wise, we know that Ortega wants more horror and less teen romance (more on that below), and that the introduction of a new Addams Family member was confirmed. Gough & Millar have spoken in the past about wanting to explore more of the family's interpersonal dynamics as well as other characters outside of Nevermore. And what does Stark have to say about all of this? "There will be a lot of surprises" in store for viewers when the second season hits their screens. Now, here's a look at Stark's interview from Wednesday evening:

Here's a look at Ortega, Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), and Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay) tackling your toughest Wednesday theories and letting you know if you're on the right track – with the foursome confirming that a new member of the Addams family will be introduced during the second season:

Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Updates Season 2

Over the past summer, we learned more thematic specifics when it comes to what viewers can expect with Season 2, thanks to a conversation between Ortega and Elle Fanning (Hulu's The Great) as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" interview series. "We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more. Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously," Ortega shared during the conversation. "We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great." With her new producing title for the second season, Ortega can now be a part of the creative process for the season right from the jump.

Jenna Ortega teases #Wednesday Season 2: "I think we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more…I think that we're kind of ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great." https://t.co/MqDrkNvX1E pic.twitter.com/Mv7SinRUdJ — Variety (@Variety) June 7, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I'm somebody who's very hands-on. I want to know what's going on. And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn't want to get her wrong. So I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, 'Okay, what works and what doesn't?' It was naturally already very collaborative," Ortega explained. "So in preparation for a second season, we wanted to get ahead of the curve and make sure that we could start the conversations earlier," Ortega continued. "And I'm just so curious. I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts, and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on."

