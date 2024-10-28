Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: giancarlo esposito, wednesday

Wednesday: Giancarlo Esposito Is Doing "The Dance" & It's Everything

Netflix's Moments created its own moment - Giancarlo Esposito channeling his inner Wednesday Addams to show the greatness of "The Dance."

With production underway on the second season of Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar and series star/EP Jenna Ortega's Wednesday, we have the kind of pseudo-update that you don't see coming, but you hope it's a harbinger of how the rest of the week is going to go. Earlier today, Netflix rolled out Moments and the "It's So Good" campaign to promote it. Basically, it allows Netflix viewers to save their favorite scenes from their favorite shows and films and even allows viewers to share those scenes on social media. To help get the word out, Netflix dropped a promo video featuring some famous and everyday folks discussing their favorite moments – but how can any of them compare with Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian) doing the Wednesday Addams dance? It's nothing personal; it's just that it's… Giancarlo f***ing Esposito doing the Wednesday Addams dance. We think you might have a batter appreciation now…

Here's a look at the promo for Netflix's Moments that was released earlier today (more information is available over at Tudum), with Esposito's passionate performance bookending the clip below:

One of the most recent looks behind the scenes came late in September, and this one was all about having a little fun – with Emma Myers (Enid) asking us if we could watch her "bestie." Let's just say that if anyone was wondering if Ortega could still rock the "Wednesday's staring daggers through your heart" glare, you have nothing to worry about. Here's a look at the behind-the-scenes clip from filming with Ortega and Myers – followed by a look back at what else we know about the second season so far:

Wednesday Season 2: What We Know So Far…

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) are all set to return for the second season. Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago) have all become series regulars – with Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) returning in guest starring roles.

Joining the cast this season are series regulars Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire), Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid's Tale), and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue).

In addition, "Addams Family" alum Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash), Frances O'Connor (The Missing, The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream), and Joonas Suotamowill will guest-star.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!