Wednesday: Jenna Ortega on Having "Average White Man" Confidence

Wednesday star/executive producer Jenna Ortega shared one of the best pieces of advice that she's been given about approaching challenges.

When we last checked in to see how things were going with Netflix and Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday, we were taking a look at some of the insights that series star and executive producer Jenna Ortega shared with Vanity Fair – including sharing inspiration for the horror-themed season, what it was like working with Steve Buscemi, some thoughts on the absence of Percy Hynes White in Season 2, and more. For this go-around, Ortega gets a chance to self-reflect in a special interview video for Vanity Fair, where the actress/executive producer creates a sculpture of herself during the conversation. If you didn't keep up on what went on behind the scenes of the first season, suffice it to say that Ortega had to learn a lot of different skills in a very short period of time – all while still serving as the lead of a major streaming series. One of those skills was playing the cello – and it was from her instructor that Ortega received some of the best advice that she had ever been given in her life.

"The show that I do right now, I have to play the cello, and I don't play the cello. I want it to look real so that cellists don't look at it and call me mean names. My teacher told me that as long as I look confident in my movements and I was strong and stoic and, you know, fully embodied the character, that it would be fine. She told me that I just needed to approach everything I do in life with the confidence of the average white man. That changed my life. That made me feel better," Ortega shared. "I was nervous even to do this [interview] because I ramble like crazy. Like, what am I going to talk about this whole time? Then I just remembered: How would an average white man do this? And he probably would've shown up with mismatched socks," Ortega added.

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) are all set to return for the second season. Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago) have all become series regulars – with Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) returning in guest starring roles.

Joining the cast this season are series regulars Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire), Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid's Tale), and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue). In addition, "Addams Family" alum Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash), Frances O'Connor (The Missing, The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream), and Joonas Suotamowill will guest-star.

