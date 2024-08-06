Posted in: Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: Jenna Ortega, netflix, preview, season 2, wednesday

Wednesday S02: Jenna Ortega Talks Horror Inspiration, Buscemi & More

Wednesday star/EP Jenna Ortega on Season 2's horror-inspired vibe, her Steve Buscemi experience, moving on without Percy Hynes White & more.

It was back in May when the news first hit that production on the second season of Netflix's Jenna Ortega-starring and executive-producing Wednesday was underway – with the opening episode title revealed, "Here We Woe Again" (written by Al Gough and Miles Millar, and directed by Tim Burton), and a huge casting update (more on that below). Now, we're getting to learn more about what's to come thanks to a conversation that Ortega had with Vanity Fair covering a number of aspects of her career. Here are some of the highlights regarding the show's return (with more details expected to be revealed during Netflix's Geeked Week, running the week of September 16th).

Ortega Cites 1964's "The Masque of the Red Death" Film as Season 2 Inspiration: "I think the feel that we're going for is a little bit more horror-inspired. Not to say that suddenly we're the goriest show of all time. I mean, there's six-year-olds watching." Offering an example, Ortega adds, "We're doing this thing now where Wednesday just kind of appears. She is a little bit of a jump scare herself."

Ortega on Working with Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia): "I have so much respect for that woman. She's just a good, cool person. She doesn't overthink anything. She doesn't take herself too seriously, but she definitely relishes in the drama of things, which, for a character like Morticia, it's perfect."

Ortega on Her Experience with "The Most Perfect, Classic Man," Steve Buscemi: "I remember I walked into the hair and makeup trailer, and 'The Man in Me'was playing by Bob Dylan, and Steve turned around and everything went in slow-motion."

Ortega on Moving Forward Without Percy Hynes White: Ortega shared that it was "a weird redirect" but also noted that "we're introducing so many different characters that I think it kind of will get lost." As the actress/executive producer sees it, Wednesday's universe "does feel slightly askew anyway."

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) are all set to return for the second season. Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago) have all become series regulars – with Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) returning in guest starring roles.

Joining the cast this season are series regulars Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire), Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid's Tale), and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue). In addition, "Addams Family" alum Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash), Frances O'Connor (The Missing, The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream), and Joonas Suotamowill will guest-star.

